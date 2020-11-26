Open Pantry providing meals to those in need for over 30 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a decades-old Thanksgiving Day tradition in Springfield where volunteers will be serving dinner to many who have no place to go for the holiday.

For more than thirty years, Open Pantry Community Services has provided holiday meals and companionship for those in need.

This year, instead of Open Pantry’s traditional sit-down meals, Thanksgiving fare will be served to-go at Commerce High. The annual meal will feature a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, turkey, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, a vegetable, and all the fixings.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional meals will be packed up in to-go containers and distributed outside the High School of Commerce in Springfield starting at Noon.

One open pantry service will go on, unchanged but will mean even more this year. Volunteers usually deliver hundreds of turkey dinners to disabled and elderly people unable to leave home — now even more isolated due to the pandemic.

Meals at Commerce will be served on a first come, first served basis.