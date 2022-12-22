SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Open Pantry Community Services of Springfield will serve meals on Christmas Day to those in need.

Three significant times each year, Thanksgiving, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Day, Open Pantry volunteers serve dinner to hundreds of men and women. Most are homeless but some come for the companionship this gathering has to offer.

On Christmas Day, doors open at 11 a.m. at the High School of Commerce located at 415 State Street in Springfield. Meals will be served from noon until 1 p.m.

Hundreds more Christmas dinners for people who couldn’t leave their homes will be delivered by a team of volunteers to homes throughout the Springfield area.