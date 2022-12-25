SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A nearly half-a-century Christmas Day tradition continues on Sunday.

Open pantry is hosting its annual Christmas meal at the High School of Commerce from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Doors will be opening at 11:00 a.m. for seating, according to a news release from Open Pantry.

Intended to give elderly or homebound folks a meal in celebration of Christmas, as well as delivering meals to those who couldn’t make it out, Open Pantry has provided social services to families and individuals who are hungry, homeless, or disadvantaged since 1975.