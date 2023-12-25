SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Open Pantry Community Services is hosting its annual holiday meal at the High School of Commerce on Monday.

Open Pantry provides holiday meals every year to people who need them in the community, and they do not have eligibility requirements.

Since 1975, they have provided social services to families and individuals who are hungry, homeless, or disadvantaged, according to a news release from Open Pantry.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m., and the meal will be served at noon. The High School of Commerce is located at 415 State Street in Springfield.