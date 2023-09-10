SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s opening day for the Miracle League and baseball lovers piled onto the Aschermann Family Field ready to play the game.

The Miracle League was created back in 2015 and is open to children and young adults of all abilities.

“This is just a blast. I love seeing my daughter out there having so much fun and all the other kids having so much fun. This is really a great program they have going on,” said Alan Vibber of Longmeadow.

Caitlin Vibber of Longmeadow told 22News, “All our kids, we have four kids, our three boys are all involved in sports and we wanted Eloise to have the opportunity to participate in sports. She really enjoys being outside and running around and being around other people and this gives her a safe opportunity to participate.”

While baseball is an exciting game for many, it can be difficult for children and young adults facing serious physical and mental disabilities. The Miracle League helps to remove barriers in the game and provide a safe opportunity for everyone to play the sport and enjoy it.

According to the Miracle League, baseball fields were not designed to accommodate wheelchairs and other devices. Miracle League teams have a field they can safely play on.

“We have a lot of kids in wheelchairs. Miracle League started with a lot of kids on the autism spectrum but we are starting into a lot of medically complex kids, we have wheelchairs, walkers, some kids say they have PTSD and just want to have some friendship and get involved,” expressed Brian Feeley, the President of the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts.

For the games the athletes were paired with volunteer players who were there to provide help as needed and make it a fun experience for the children. The Miracle league fall season will continue through October.