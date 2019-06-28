Opening of Wahlburgers restaurant at MGM Springfield pushed back

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The opening of Wahlburgers in downtown Springfield has been pushed back.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission Thursday approved a request from MGM to extend the completion deadline for the restaurant and bar, located on the corner of Main and Union Street.

MGM said in their request the space was originally slated to be developed by July of this year, but finding the right tenant took longer than expected.

MGM received a one year extension, and anticipate opening no later than June of next year, with a new deadline of July 8th 2020. When it does open, one man said it will be another draw to downtown Springfield.

“It’ll bring people from other cities, bring from the casino and whatnot,” Ivan Bradford told 22News. “More business I guess. Some people are impatient.”

For those who need a Wahlburgers fix sooner rather than later, the restaurant’s food truck has been participating in Food Truck Friday’s at MGM Springfield.