“Operation Fold”: Police arrest 34 after an increase in gang-related activity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arsenal of weapons, drugs and cash were seized during a week long operation in Springfield.

The operation involved local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Thirty-four arrests were made over the week-long investigation named “Operation Fold,” conducted mainly in Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, the multi-agency operation was organized after recent trends showed an increase in gang-related activity as well as high profile acts of violence.

Over the course of the week, some of the items seized include: multiple guns, an assault rifle, drugs, and over $13,000 in cash.

“We made a very strong statement to the public that we are working on their behalf to make sure streets are safe,” Gulluni said. “As well as to the criminal population that if you seek to commit acts of violence, if you seek to disrupt public safety anywhere in this region, anywhere in Hampden County you are going to face law enforcement.”

A majority of the 34 people arrested have known gang ties. The operation focused on some of Springfield’s known problem areas like High Street in the city’s south end.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, the drug operation was accomplished through tremendous effort from the city’s service members.

“It’s a great thing. It’s a great response to a problem that was starting to boil up,” Clapprood said. “I’m proud of the women and men in the Springfield Police department and all these other agencies for coming together having such a successful operation as this.”

One Springfield resident said the efforts of the Springfield Police Department make the streets a little safer.

Carl McMullen told 22News, “Violence, comes down to violence. For a person to walk the streets and have violence around you, it makes you uneasy. Everybody likes to be able to walk the streets without being harassed”

A number of the people arrested were on outstanding warrants, including two for murder, and people known in several drug investigations.

“Operation Fold” was backed by significant resources from the Massachusetts State Police and the Springfield Police Department.

The D.A. said even more arrests are expected to be made in the coming weeks.