HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke and State Police arrested more than two dozen people Wednesday as part of an operation to combat violence and drug dealing in the city.

Massachusetts State Police say a total of 25 people were arrested and 29 others were issued a criminal summons as part of Operation Holyoke Safe Streets, a zero-tolerance program to prevent violent crime, drug dealing and other offenses. Two people were charged with drug trafficking and one was in possession of an unlawfully possessed firearm.

22News received several tips of incidents involving State Police throughout Holyoke on Wednesday. A 22News crew saw State Police on Holyoke Street around 12:30 p.m. with a K-9 unit after a vehicle was towed away. They continued to Lower Westfield Road for another incident. A viewer also reported to 22News that State Police were on North Canal Street searching a vehicle during a traffic stop.

State Police shared a photo of one arrest where a firearm, knife, drugs and cash were seized. State Police were conducting the operation all through Wednesday, until 10:30 p.m.

This operation comes one week after a shooting in downtown Holyoke where a stray bullet hit a pregnant woman and led to the death of an infant. Two people have been arraigned while police are still searching for a third suspect, 28-year-old Kermith Alvarez of Holyoke.