Operation Hope Tote by the Springfield Rescue Mission begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission is collecting donations for the homeless during their annual Operation Hope Tote campaign.

Tote bags can be picked up and donations can be dropped off at the Springfield Rescue Mission located at 10 Mill Street in Springfield Monday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The following items must be new and unopened and can be both full and trial sized:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Alcohol-free mouthwash

Soap – bar/ body wash /shower gel

Soap dishes

Shampoo

Deodorant

Disposable razors

Brushes/combs

Pocket tissues

Hand and body lotions

Hand sanitizer

Feminine hygiene products

Body powder

Lip Balm

Underwear, T-shirts & Socks (For men, women & children)

Bath towels/face cloths

Nail clippers

Rain Ponchos

Socks

Winter Gloves for men, women and children

Members of the Springfield Rescue Mission are asking people not to include items such as candy, food, cologne, makeup, medicines, vitamins, money or gift cards.

“There is a tremendous need in the Greater Springfield Community for such items especially now with all the COVID-19 protocols and safety concerns. To the hungry, homeless, addicted and poor, this is life or death,” Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director & CEO, told 22News.