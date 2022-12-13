HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The residents of Holyoke Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center gave back Tuesday to the therapy dogs and cats who visit them.

The residents reciprocated with “Operation Santa Paws,” collecting and donating dog food, toys, cat beds, collars and leashes to benefit Springfield’s Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Shelter. Residents told 22News whatever it takes to improve the lives of the animals who help them cope day to day.

“Very important because some people can’t communicate. But when they see a dog or a cat, it brings them more joy,” said Joanne Specht.

If you are interested in helping, Mont Marie is welcoming donations until December 20th for these animals.