HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center has introduced “Operation Santa Paws,” a heartwarming initiative to collect pet supplies for local animal shelters.

Known for its animal-assisted therapy benefiting residents, the skilled nursing facility aims to spread holiday joy to both human and furry friends.

From now until December 22, Mont Marie invites the community to contribute to the cause. Donated items such as blankets, towels, dog and cat beds, unopened pet food and treats, pet toys, grooming products, collars and leashes, and food/water bowls are all welcomed.

Mont Marie’s residents often experience the positive impact of therapy animals, which is particularly significant for those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Animal therapy for seniors has been shown to provide emotional uplift, increase self-esteem, improve social skills, and reduce the risk of depression and anxiety.

This initiative not only reflects the center’s commitment to its residents’ well-being but also extends its care to support local animal shelters during the festive season. “Operation Santa Paws” embodies the spirit of giving and the therapeutic bond between residents and animals at Mont Marie.