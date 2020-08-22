Operation Vote aims to get residents to the polls during the Primary election

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Speaker after speaker at the Spring of hope church of god in Christ on Alden St. stressed the need to get out the vote for the September first Primary and the Presidential election in November.

Women in NAACP Chair, Angela Thorpe, told 22News that Operation Vote is a project of the women in the NAACP that seeks to energize voters to get out to the polls.

Thorpe told 22News, “Energize our voters and we provided an opportunity for unregistered voters to get registered and also to fill out your census if you haven’t.”

Bishop Talbert Swan, the Church of Hope’s Senior Pastor, and President of the Springfield NAACP, provided the keynote address.

Bishop Swan told 22New, Operation Vote is based on several factors to get out the vote in September and November.

“Get people registered and to educate them on the pertinent issues of the day and really put forth and get out the vote effort, this is designed to inspire and educate them,” said Swan.

Organizers hope to reach out to the community and make voting a major talking point among neighbors. Part of a strategy designed to influence more people into playing an active role in the upcoming elections.