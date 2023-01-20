HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts and the Boston Bruins Foundation have teamed up again this year for Operation Warm Friday afternoon.

Over 50 coats were delivered to children from Holyoke. Firefighters and the Boston Bruins Foundation delivered the the coats along with hats and gloves via fire truck to the youngsters in what is becoming an annual tradition.

“We absolutely prioritize this event every year. It’s important because you know when these kids normally see us responding to emergencies, it’s typically something bad happened, whether it be a fire or medical emergency whether its a car accident… so it gets them familiar with their local firefighters and our firefighters get as much out of it, and giving back to the community as the kids do,” said Rich Mackinson, President of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.