SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s more opposition towards the proposed Eversource pipeline to be built between Longmeadow and Springfield.

The project is currently under review by the Energy Facilities Siting Board and Massachusetts State Senator Jacob Oliveira is sounding the alarm.

“It doesn’t align with the climate goals that the commonwealth has set,” said Senator Oliveira. “… Putting in place another fossil fuel pipeline in the city, like the city of Springfield, which has been ranked as the asthma hot zone and asthma capital of the United States for several years in a row is very short sighted.”

According to Eversource, a new pipeline is needed in order to provide what they’re calling a “necessary reliability” to the approximately 58,000 customers in the Greater Springfield Area. They note that the current pipeline is aging and portions of it are nearly 70 years old.

In a statement to 22News, Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress said in part:

… This area is at the top of the list on our system for vulnerability to the many homes, businesses, and public safety services that rely on natural gas during the coldest days of the winter. And we remain focused on safely and reliably meeting their energy needs as this years-long regulatory process continues…. Priscilla Ress, Eversource Spokesperson

Ress added that Eversource is working to help the Commonwealth achieve decarbonization goals.

“This does not meet our climate goals of 2050 and so hanging on the rate payers a $33 million is not financially sound,” Senator Oliveira continued. “… Is not a long-term investment to ensure that we have reliable energy sources moving forward.”

You can read Eversource’s full statement below: