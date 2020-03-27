Options for people as unemployment surges during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, that 244,000 Americans applied for jobless aid last week, up by 6,000 from the previous week.(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) — Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents are out of work following Governor Baker’s order to close all non-essential businesses.

With unemployment numbers rising in Massachusetts because of the coronavirus outbreak, residents are looking for jobs and financial assistance.

More than 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, which is more than four times the previous record that was set in 1982.



“My heart goes out to particularly restaurant owners bar owners,” said Jon Parker, Springfield. “Thank god we’ve had a strong economy up to this point and I hope this passes in a reasonable amount of time.”

According to the state, you should apply for unemployment benefits during your first week of total or partial unemployment.

Governor Baker said he has waved the one week waiting period and called on the federal government to provide residents with the resources they need to get through this pandemic.



One Springfield resident said he hopes the recently passed $2 trillion stimulus package can provide some much-needed relief.



“Hopefully that will work out and gives people some help they need,” said Daniel Velez of Springfield. “Hopefully we go through this together and figure out a cure for it somehow some way.”

Most claims are processed within 21-28 days after filing.



The state says you will receive about 50% of your average weekly wage and the maximum weekly benefit is just over $800 dollars.