Orchard Covenant Church provides turkey dinners for families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Those in need went to a Church in Indian Orchard to pick up their Thanksgiving meal.

Restaurant Chef Kelly Dobbins spent much of the day at the Orchard Covenant Church on Berkshire Street providing turkey dinners for those who needed a holiday meal.

This grab and go style community dinner kept Chef Dobbins busy most of the day.

“Other agencies that had a need for dinners for the community. We shipped some down to the new north citizens council on Catherine street. We also sent some down to school street for the homeless there.”, said Dobbins.

Chef Dobbins had some help from State Senator elect Adam Gomez and City Councilor Jesse Letterman.