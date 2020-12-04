Organics recycling facility opens in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Vanguard Renewables held a private outdoor ceremony Thursday morning to officially open its new Organics Recycling Facility.

The advanced recycling facility will process expired goods, off-spec batches and any other food and beverages deemed unsafe to eat. The product is then moved to one of the company’s farm powered anaerobic digesters. The product is combined with farm waste and converted into renewable energy.

The company has six farm-based digesters, five of them are in Massachusetts.

Local and state officials who attended the private event include Agawam Mayor William Sapelli, state Senator John Velis, and state Representative Nicholas Boldyga.

Sapelli stated, “We are excited to welcome Vanguard Renewables to our business community, and particularly appreciate that it is a green business; recapturing food waste that would have been sent to a landfill is such an amazing concept and we’re proud to have it here in Agawam.”

Also in attendance were City Councilors Mario Tedeschi, George Bitzas, and Rosemary Sandlin among others. In 2021, Vanguard Renewables will convert nearly 500,000 tons of organic waste into renewable energy.