Organization asking local cancer survivors to share their stories

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization that helps cancer survivors navigate their treatment and post treatment care is initiating a new event to honor survivors.

That event will also serve as a key fundraiser for Survivor Journeys.

The likelihood is pretty high that you know someone impacted by cancer. It could be a friend with a family member or it could be your family member who has cancer.

“It’s all about making the person with cancer feel more comfortable in their skin,” said Dr. Jay Burton.

Dr. Burton founded Survivor Journeys. It’s a non-profit, community based support network of cancer related professionals.

“We have a caregiver group. We have an adult cancer caregiver and cancer survivor. We have a mentoring program with national partners,” said Dr. Burton.

This year Survivor Journeys is celebrating cancer survivors in a unique way. The organization is asking the local community to nominate a survivor. Dr. Burton hopes their stories will help other cancer survivors, especially the newly diagnosed.

“I think it’s important for people who are going through it, and caregivers also – to understand there are way to get through this,” said Dr. Burton.

To nominate a survivor you can email Survivor Journeys. Learn more on their website here >>

The deadline to nominate someone is October 14th. Their signature fundraising event is happening in November.