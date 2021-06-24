Organization holds virtual forum on Alzheimer’s disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual community forum on Alzheimer’s disease was held Thursday evening for Springfield residents.

The forum was hosted by the Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

A goal of the organization is to open conversation about the disease and therefore bolster resources and programs to help support those suffering.

Zelmon Johnson of the Springfield Dementia Friendly Coalition told 22News, “Our goal is really to bring awareness to the community by making Springfield a more inclusive, welcoming, and safe city for individuals living with dementia.”

The Springfield Dementia Friendly Coalition also participated in the forum.