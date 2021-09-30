Organization receives funds to provide travel literature for kids living in disadvantaged communities

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization that helps families inspire their children to travel was awarded a grant from the National Military Family Association (NMFA).

Travelnitch in Monson was awarded $1,000 after Amanda Renna, Founder & CEO qualified for funding as a long-time military spouse. “The Air Force has been such a blessing for our family. Now, as I pursue my own professional dreams as the founder of Travelnitch, I’m so grateful for this seed money to get our newest program off the ground.”

A fundraising event called “The World on Wheels” launched its mobile marketplace to encourage families to explore through discounted books, games, and crafts. “The World on Wheels” travel trailer will be used to bring these items to kids throughout New England. For more information or to donate visit Travelnitch.org.

Proceeds collected will support programming and travel literature for kids in disadvantaged communities.