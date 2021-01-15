Organizations continue efforts to restore MLK church in Springfield after suspicious fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the recovery process continues for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield, multiple organizations are raising funds to help them rebuild.

The Council of Churches and the Pioneer Valley Project started the fundraisers, and between the two they’ve already raised more than $12,000.

A fire tore through the church in the early morning hours of Monday, December 28. The suspect, Dushko Vulchev, was arrested in connection to the fire and pleaded not guilty in court last week.

22News spoke with the two leaders of the organizations who are running the fundraisers for the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church.

“$25,000 is not a lot of money but it does go towards unexpected costs things they have to replace in this recovery,” said Archbishop Timothy Paul, President of the Council of Churches. “We need help. We need to show the love that we have for each other in a crisis.”

Tara Parrish, director of the Pioneer Valley Project added, ” When part of our community suffers, the whole community suffers. So we wanted to make sure to do a small thing and that was to start a fundraiser in order to allow people to show their support and solidarity with the congregation.”

So far, the Council of Churches has raised more than $4,000 on GoFundMe. And Parrish said the Pioneer Valley Project has raised over $8,000, just $2,000 away from their $10,000 goal.

If you want to help out the cause and donate yourself, you may click on the links below:

Council of Churches GoFundMe page

Pioneer Valley Project donation