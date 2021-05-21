Organizations sponsor outdoor drive-in movie

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple organizations came together Friday night to sponsor a drive-in movie.

The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the big screen at the Mercedes-Benz of Springfield Dealership, along with UMass for the Kids, an organization that raises money to support programs with Baystate’s Children’s Hospital.

Mercedes Benz of Springfield owners Peter & Michelle Wirth told 22News, “We’ve partnered with a number of organizations in the community, but this one’s extra special. Coming out of the year we had and being able to host an outdoor drive-in movie, it just feels really nice.”

James Dirico of UMass for the Kids told 22News, “The big thing about this event is raising awareness throughout western Massachusetts. A lot of the local businesses and people don’t know a lot about us because we’re from UMass, but we actually benefit the hospital in Springfield.”

The movie, Toy Story 4, began at 8 p.m.