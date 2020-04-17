Organizations team up to provide daily meals for first responders at Big E testing site

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Feed the Fight is delivering meals to frontline workers at The Big E first responder testing site as their daily delivery to workers.

The organization, started by Peter Pan Bus Lines and the Bean Restaurant Group gives daily meals to first responders and front line workers. They teamed up with more 30 local restaurants to donate the meals.

Their fundraising goal to support their efforts was $25,000 and they’ve reached that now with a five thousand dollar donation from Freedom Credit Union.

Peter Picknelly, Peter Pan Bus Lines CEO and Feed the Fight organizer told 22News that it’s good to be helping those first responders.

“Providing them with lunch and sometimes dinner now too,” said Picknelly. “So it’s been a really good campaign and a great show of community support for those hard-working front line workers.”

Picknelly says they’re going to continue to do the delivery for the next few weeks rotating between local hospitals and testing sites.

Feed the Fight is still taking donations at their website’s main page.