Organizations want consent decree to make changes within Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local organizations say the Springfield Police Department has not made any changes after the Department of Justice’s use of force report was released.

Now, they are calling on the DOJ to step in.

The Springfield NAACP and Pioneer Valley Project want the DOJ to enact a consent decree, which would legally force Springfield to make the changes they recommended in their July report.

The four main recommendations in the report include:

New reporting procedures

New use of force training

Revise internal investigations polices

New discipline procedures

22News spoke with Sister Melinda Pellerin of the Pioneer Valley Project, who said, “It is simply the moral and the right thing to do for all our citizens, to take care of all our citizens.”

Since the DOJ’s report, the Springfield Police Department has implemented their body camera program. It includes an all new records software system that makes citizen complaints and use of force reports easily accessible.

City officials say other changes in the police department are ongoing.