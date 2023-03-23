WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring is officially here, and many people are thinking about remodeling projects as the weather warms up. If you are looking to connect with a contractor or get more information for your renovations, the Original Western Mass Home and Garden Show is back!

The annual expo, which is produced by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Western MA, features contractors and tradespeople on everything from heating and cooling to landscaping, decking, fences, flooring, siding, windows, tree removal, kitchen and bath remodels, and much, much more.

The show hours are as follows:

Thursday, March 23: Noon-8:00 P.M.

Friday, March 24: Noon-8:00 P.M.

Saturday, March 26: 10:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M.

Sunday, March 27: 10:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

The show is being held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

Click here for a complete listing of vendors, and more information about the show.