Orlando Taylor’s family looks to shed light on mental health awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of Orlando Taylor is on a mission to shed light on the importance of mental health awareness. The family walked from the site where Taylor was shot and killed by police in Springfield, to the main offices of “Behavioral Health Network” on Liberty Street.

The march calls attention to what the family says was a failure on BHN’s part to help Taylor when he was struggling with his mental health days before his death. Orlando’s mother says she called 911 requesting assistance, but when Springfield police and BHN arrived at her mother’s home, they did not offer any services.

“That’s the travesty that’s what whatever they say is inconsequential they say it’s justified we’re saying it wasn’t necessary and if you’re getting mental health treatment then it wouldn’t be necessary” said Minister Charles Stokes, family spokesperson.

We have contacted BHN for a response, but haven’t heard back yet.