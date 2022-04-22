SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orthodox Christian communities in Springfield and throughout the world are observing Good Friday.

Friday afternoon at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, parishioners attended a Good Friday service. One of several leading up to Easter Sunday according to the Orthodox calendar.

Rev. Fr. Dionysios Kouliano of the St. George Geek Orthodox Church said, “We’re celebrating good Friday all together as one body of Christ. Under all the circumstances everywhere, that we’re seeing in the world, all the turmoil we’re coming together to find solace.”

As has been the tradition, a service held before their Easter Sunday will include a parishioners procession around the venerable house of worship at Springfield’s Memorial Square.