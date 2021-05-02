SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Orthodox Christian worshippers celebrated Easter on Sunday.

Greek Orthodox Churches follow the Julian Calendar, instead of the Gregorian Calendar that is used by many western countries and is the reason Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on a different day.

This time last year, St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Springfield was not able to have in-person services for Holy Week due to the pandemic. However, this year as the state continues to reopen, the church community was able to join once more for church services.

“Christ gives us hope. Coming together for this Easter is time for us to remember what we lost but to also look at the bright future ahead of us,” Rev. Fr. Dionysios Koulianos told 22News. “Outside we placed luminaires in memory of all of the lost lives. But they are never away from our hearts. We pray for the living and we pray for the dead. The most important thing is that Christ is in our hearts.”

Worshipers gathered Saturday to observe the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and on Easter Sunday, an agape service was held, with the Greek tradition of giving out a red egg. This year, a symbol of hope for brighter days ahead, and remembrance of those who have died.