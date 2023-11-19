SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield native and two-time Oscar award winner Ruth E. Carter will be returning to Springfield on Sunday for a special public forum event at the iconic and historic Symphony Hall.

Carter, the costume designer for the “Black Panther” films, made history as the first Black woman to win two Oscars in the best costume design category.

Throughout her career, she has more than sixty film and television credits including Academy Award nominations for “Malcolm X,” “Amistad,” and an Emmy nomination for the reboot of the television mini-series “Roots.” She is also the second costume designer to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Carter will be attending the ‘Springfield Takes the Oscar Stage’ event along with Mayor Domenic Sarno at 2:00 p.m. at Symphony Hall, according to the City of Springfield. This event is free and open to the public.

Mayor Sarno states, “It is always a pleasure to join with the iconic and beloved Ruth Carter. All of us here in her hometown of Springfield are so very proud of her and everything she has accomplished. She truly is a very talented and distinguished individual with an impressive résumé and list of accomplishments, awards, and recognitions. The fact that she is taking the time to visit with our students at Rebecca Johnson again and share her take on the industry with this free public forum shows just how humble and down-to-earth she is and is a testament to her love, devotion, and caring of our community.”