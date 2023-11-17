SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two-time Oscar Award winner and Springfield’s own Ruth Carter spent the day at the Rebecca Johnson elementary school.

Just earlier this year, Carter came to the same school for the unveiling of a mural in her honor, and on Friday she got to speak to all of the students who see her face every time they come to school.

Carter, who became the first African American woman to win an Oscar in costume design and known for her work on the Blank Panther movie’s and so much more, got to spend the morning in kindergarten and first grade classrooms.

In the afternoon, she spoke to the whole school during an assembly where the students were more than thrilled to listen to her stories and become inspired from a woman who has sat in their seats and then gone on to do great things.

Carter told 22News, “What they dream, they can achieve. So that’s kind of the theme of today is you know you’re gonna go on your path and you’re gonna follow your dreams and one day too, you will make history.”

She told the students about how when she was their age, she loved drawing and painting, so she never gave up and eventually followed her dreams. A message she said hopefully every student takes to heart.

Carter told 22News that she loves coming back home here and giving back and this Sunday she’ll be speaking in a free event at Springfield Symphony Hall from 2 to 3 p.m. as part of the Springfield Speaker Series.