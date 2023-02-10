LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts families with roots in Turkey are leading the struggle to provide relief for the stricken victims of the devastating earthquakes.

Customers have been bringing necessities such as blankets, baby formula and winter clothing to Oscar’s Pizza Restaurant at 973 East Street in Ludlow. The parents of the owners emigrated from Turkey 35 years ago.

“We’re trying to help those who need by gathering all essential items, monetary donations will be going out, and buying supplies that are asked for by the consulate,” said Busra Yanbul.

The restaurant is accepting the following new or like-new items:

Blankets

Gloves, hats, scarves, socks

Winter clothing of all sizes and age

Flashlights

Batteries

Baby Formula

Baby diapers

Feminine hygiene products

Tents

Sleeping bags

OTC pain killers

Donations of money are also being collected. The family will be collecting these necessities until Sunday, when they’ll be taken to the Turkish consulate in Boston and shipped to the victims in Turkey as quickly as possible.