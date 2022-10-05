SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – OSHA has fined the cannabis company Trulieve after the death of one of their employees who worked at their Holyoke facility. According to OSHA, on January 7, 2022, West Springfield resident Lorna McMurrey died of occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis while working at Trulieve Holyoke.

OSHA inspected the Holyoke facility after the death, finding that employees in flower production were exposed to quote: “occupational quantities of whole and ground cannabis, and were not provided effective information and training on the hazards involved in the cannabis grinding and production process.” OSHA cited the company for three violations and issued a fine of $35,219.

Robert Kremer, the Executive Director of Corporate Communications at Trulieve said, “In January of this year, Trulieve experienced the loss of one of our team members, Lorna McMurrey, who was working in our Holyoke, Massachusetts facility. Our hearts go out to Ms. McMurrey’s family, friends, and colleagues as the circumstances around her passing have recently resurfaced, resulting in their having to reexperience their loss.”

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are not going to provide any details as to the specifics of that day. However, OSHA conducted a thorough investigation of the Holyoke facility. PPE was available onsite. They tested the air quality throughout the facility and the samples were all well below acceptable ranges. OSHA did issue citations related to communication standards and Trulieve has contested those findings,” said Kremer.

Trulieve Holyoke Holdings LLC is contesting the findings and the matter is considered open until there is a resolution from the OSHA review commission.