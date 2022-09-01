LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A holiday weekend tradition like no other, this Labor Day weekend marks the 74th annual “Our Lady of Fatima Festa.”

This Festa started Thursday evening, with things kicking off at 6:00 p.m. The event celebrates the anniversary and dedication to Our Lady of Fatima. Thousands of people will be gathering in Ludlow for four days of great food and music.

Lisa Botta of the Our Lady Fatima Festa committee said, “We have a mass before we start the candle light procession and everyone prays and walks down the street with a candle light. It’s absolutely beautiful.”

The festival wraps up Sunday night with an open-air mass and candlelight procession.