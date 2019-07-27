Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church and Parish will remain open

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church and Parish will now remain open.

Friends of Our Lady of the Rosary, a group of parishioners from the church submitted an appeal to the Vatican to keep the church and parish open.

This came after Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski issued a decree for the closure of the church. And this week, their appeal was approved in a letter from the Vatican’s Congregation Clergy.

The President of Our Lady of the Rosary Church Group told 22News, this victory shows other parishioners they can fight to keep their churches open too.

“This gives other parishioners hope when they get an announcement that their church is closed,” Andrew Wolan said. “It’s not the end, they can do something about it, they can fight it and they can succeed just like we have.”

Friends of Our Lady of the Rosary held a press conference Friday night in Agawam about the future of the church and parish.

The group hopes if the site cannot remain a parish, the space can be used for private prayer.