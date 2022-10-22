SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting its annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk Saturday morning.

In just a few hours, hundreds of people will come together for the 21st Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk. The idea behind these walks that take place across the country is that no one has to struggle alone.

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. 46,000 people took their own lives in 2020 alone, with more than 1.2 million made attempts. Whether you are struggling with your own mental health, or have lost someone to suicide, the Out of Darkness organization is here to help.

They have support resources so that no one fights alone, and act as advocates to pass policies at the state and federal levels for suicide prevention and mental healthcare. Before anyone has taken a step this morning, they’ve already raised $83,000 of their $125,000 goal.

If you aren’t participating, you can donate specifically to the Greater Springfield Community Walk online. 22news is a proud sponsor of this event, with registration opening at 9:00 a.m. and the event starting at 10:00 a.m.