‘Out of the Darkness’ walk for suicide prevention in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held this Saturday, October 23.

This event marks its twentieth year, and will bring together walkers and volunteers from the Greater Springfield area, who will be joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in communities across the county to raise awareness of suicide and suicide prevention turning hope into action.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people in within western Massachusetts and the tenth leading cause of death in the United States affecting one in five American families. Organizers say that these incidents can be prevented, this is why raising awareness and providing the community with resources is vital.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

The ‘Out of the Darkness walk’ will be held at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday at School Street Park in Agawam. This walk will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs as well as help the organization’s goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by 2025.