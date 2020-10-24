Out of the Darkness Walk held Saturday to raise money for suicide prevention

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Raising awareness and funds for suicide prevention. The Out of the Darkness Walk usually brings dozens together but this year will be different because of the pandemic.

Walkers are being asked to do a virtual walk this year. A “drop in” event hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was held Saturday morning but was only for walkers and coaches who raised a $150 or more.

In the previous years, crowds of people would come, each one walking to honor a person who they have either lost to suicide or has struggled with it.

On Saturday, people will instead walk on their own path, whether its their own neighborhood, a trail, or a park. Each participant will receive a podcast to listen to while they walk with inspirational music and sounds to keep them going.

22News is a proud sponsor of Saturday’s event.

More than $46,000 has already been raised but their goal is $175,000 this year. If you would like to donate, click here.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.