Out to Lunch Concert Series returns to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Business Improvement district keeps thinking up new ways to make your stay in downtown Springfield more pleasant.

Singer Laura Manzi was the opening act for the third annual Out to Lunch Concert Series which launched its 2020 series at the Tower Square food court Wednesday afternoon. This is the first time Laura has played this venue.

Manzi told 2News, “I have never been to this food court, so I keep drawing people in and I hope it will get them to discover a new lunch spot, I’ll probably come down here in the future.”

Manzi said she was delighted with the appreciative audience.

The Out to Lunch Concert Series continues each Wednesday at various downtown restaurants into the spring.