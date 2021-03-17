Outdoor dining extended in West Springfield until November

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Outdoor dining in West Springfield will continue through the summer of 2021.

Mayor William Reichelt made the announcement Tuesday night, adding that local businesses will have the option through November 1, 2021. Businesses that previously participated in outdoor dining last summer have been contacted and made aware of the continued opportunity.

Outdoor dining was a success in West Springfield, according to Mayor Reichelt. Restaurants were able to offer expanded outdoor seating, which was not available to them before the pandemic. It also allowed businesses to follow COVID-19 regulations issued by the state.

“With all of the difficulties that businesses faced as a result of the pandemic, we are pleased to be able to continue to offer this option to restaurants to allow them to increase their seating capacity while allowing residents the comfort of being able to dine in an open-air environment,” Mayor Reichelt stated.

The town has also proposed an ordinance to allow the expanded outdoor seating to continue in West Springfield after the pandemic has ended.

If you’re interested in more information on outdoor seating and the application process, please contact the License Commission Clerk at (413) 495-1841.