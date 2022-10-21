SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Outdoor dining became more popular when the pandemic started, with many restaurants that never offered it before making it a permanent option.

Jackalope on Worthington Street in Springfield has spacious seating areas indoors and outdoors for those trying to soak up the last few warmer weather days before we head into the cold weather months. The restaurant has heaters at each of the tables to make sure that guests stay warm whether they want to dine in or out.

Johnny Tran, the manager of Jackalope said, “The biggest advantage that we do have here is that it’s an extension of the restaurant, it’s not like outside of a patio. This one actually is closed off. So you still get the elements of outside but still feel safe, being still attached to a restaurant. Later around 6 or 6:30, that’s when it gets a little cooler and at least we have the heat so everyone can still enjoy their dinner.”

Tran says that they are going to keep the outdoor seating area open for as long as they can ahead of the winter months.