Outdoor garden at Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy the fall outdoors.

Representatives with the Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke are encouraging people to visit their outdoor garden, a long-overlooked destination. Acting Holyoke Mayor Terry Murphy teamed up with the new director of the museum to promote the garden as a place to visit and enjoy.

“These ground as part of Wistariahurt Museum, but they seem like a public park, we want everyone to enjoy it,” said Megan Seiler, the new director.

Murphy told 22News it’s been an underutilized recreational resource for far too long, “I don’t think a lot of people in Holyoke don’t realize it’s open dawn to dusk every day, beautiful garden, beautiful landscaping.”

The gardens are maintained by a team of volunteers.