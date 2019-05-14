Outdoor rock concert at MGM Springfield Saturday led to noise complaints

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last weekend’s outdoor rock concert at MGM Springfield kept some South End neighbors from falling asleep.

The metal band, Dokken, didn’t finish their concert on Saturday night until 11:30. Many neighbors said they couldn’t sleep due to the high volume this concert created. The performance was part of MGM’s summer concert series “MGM LIVE.”

It was the first of 33 concerts. The South End Citizens Council told 22News previous concerts at the casino also led to noise complaints.

“The volume was very loud and people were concerned it will continue that way, so every time there is a concert I won’t be able to sleep, but we are going to sit down and figure this out,” said Leo Floridan, President of Springfield’s South End Citizens Council.

Springfield’s city charter bans businesses and entertainment venues from producing loud disruptive noise after 10 p.m.

MGM Springfield sent 22News a statement that said “We’re sensitive to the issue and sincerely apologize to our neighbors. We are working hard to mitigate the situation moving forward.”

MGM Springfield’s next outdoor concert will take place Friday, May 24. The local country rock group, “Trailer Trash” will be performing.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.