Outdoor visitations at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to resume mid-June

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is in the process of returning to normal following its Coronavirus crisis.

That includes the planned return of outdoor visitation for residents. The home says it will resume outdoor visitation sometime in mid June.

Before they do, every resident and staff member will be retested for Covid-19.

In addition to resting, the home is actively developing outdoor visitation protocols that they say prioritize the health andf safety of the vetrerans and staff.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home, over 90 veteran residents have died, with over 70 testing positive for the virus. Over 80 employees have also tested positive for Covid-19.