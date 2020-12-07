Outdoor winter farmers market thriving at Longmeadow Shops

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An outdoor winter farmers market again proved to be popular at the Longmeadow Shops Sunday.

Christmas decorations were among the most popular items for the holiday season. Management at the Longmeadow Shops told 22News these wintertime markets are a great way to get local farmers the boost they need during the pandemic.

“Support the community, to get people out and on the sidewalks at the shops and support our retailers,” said Melissa Pevay. “With the pandemic, we’re doing everything we can outside to bring a little joy to the area.”

Farmers markets in winter are a fairly recent arrival here in western Massachusetts, but they’ve proven their popularity since first arriving in the Pioneer Valley several years ago.