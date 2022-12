SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department went to a house on Berkshire Avenue for a kitchen fire Saturday evening.

According to Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte, one occupant was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

22News crews saw an oven outside and Christmas presents being taken out of the home and loaded into another car.

22news was told Sunday morning that the fire was confined to the kitchen.