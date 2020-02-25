Over 1.5 million have obtained a Massachusetts Real ID

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts RMV announced Tuesday that more than 1.5 million residents have secured a Massachusetts Real ID from the RMV since the state’s implementation date in 2018.

According to MassDOT, the RMV has seen steady growth in the percentage of residents choosing a Real ID over the past several months and anticipates an increase in demand for this ID going forward.

Residents will only need a Real ID driver’s license or identification card if they are boarding a plane or entering a federally secured building. If you don’t have a Real ID you can use a passport in place of one to board a plane.

Real IDs were created in 2005 as a result of increased federal security measures after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. According to the Transportation Security Administration, this change is being made to make it harder for terrorists to use fake IDs.

If you do want a Real ID you’d need to visit an RMV Service Center or a AAA branch for AAA members.

“While not everyone will require a Real ID, and can use a valid passport or another acceptable form of identification for boarding domestic flights or entering federal buildings, we expect customer volumes and demand to increase ahead of the federal requirements taking effect in October.” – Acting Registrar of Motor Vehicles Jamey Tesler

To get a Real ID, you can go to the RMV or your nearest AAA location. All Real ID’s must be picked up in person, but the process can be started online. For more information on how to obtain a Real ID visit the state’s REAL ID information page.