SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 100 rowers will be participating in the 18th annual Rockrimmon Regatta on Saturday.

The regatta will launch from the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club (PVRC) in Springfield’s North End on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., according to a news release sent to 22News from the PVRC. This rowing event on the Connecticut River is free for spectators at North Riverfront Park.

Twenty-seven New England rowing clubs will be participating in the race. The course will travel north from North Riverfront Park in a three-mile “stake race” on the Connecticut River in rowing shells. The stake race format means that rowers will race 1.5 miles upstream, turn around a buoy, which is called the stake, and continue racing 1.5 miles back downstream to the finish line.

The Rockrimmon Regatta began back in 2005 as a celebration of the Connecticut River along with the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club’s 50th anniversary. A small number of rowers decided to add in some friendly competition, and that legacy has now grown into a three-mile stake race, with the first prize being a medal and an actual steak from The Munich Haus. Second-place finishers will receive a pie, provided by Table Talk Pies.

The race will be held rain or shine, and on-site parking will be available with a voluntary donation to support the youth rowing at 77 West Street, which is behind the Pride Station. Parking will also be available along Avocado Street.

Food will be available for purchase for attendees and the proceeds will go to support the operations of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, which is a nonprofit community boathouse that has been serving guests and residents of Springfield with healthy riverfront recreation since 2007.