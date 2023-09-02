MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 100 tag sales will be at Monson’s 23rd Annual Town Wide Tag Sale on Saturday.

According to MyMonson, the tag sales will run from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There will be a food court that will have hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, cold beverages, and dessert treats on sale from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the First Church parking lot.

A guidebook of all the tag sales can be purchased for $5.00 at Memorial Hall on Main Street, the First Church parking lot, or Triune Wellness on Main Street.

This one-day event is sponsored by the First Church of Monson, the Congregational United Church of Christ.