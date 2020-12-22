Over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by Trinity Health so far

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – This first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Saint Francis Hospital in mid-December.

Since the arrival of the vaccine, more than 1,100 health care workers have been vaccinated. President and CEO of Saint Francis Hospital and co-chair of the Connecticut governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Board, Dr. Reginald Eadie, also received the vaccine.

Trinity Health operates Mercy Medical Center in Springfield.

“I have full confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” said Reginald Eadie, M.D., president, and chief executive officer of Trinity Health Of New England. “I am proud of our Trinity Health Of New England team who are working tirelessly ‘behind the scenes’ to ensure an efficient, safe vaccination program day in and day out, allowing colleagues within our health care system and beyond access to the vaccine if they choose to receive it. Today, I publicly received the first dose of the vaccine as my personal contribution to ending this global health crisis. The vaccine is our best defense against stopping the spread of COVID-19 long term. I’m encouraging my family and everyone I know to get the vaccine as soon as supplies are available for them, too. “

Trinity Health of New England will continue to follow CDC recommendations for vaccine prioritization. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC, click here.