GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s storm has left many people without power across western Massachusetts.

3,000+ Customers without power across western Massachusetts

More than 1,400 homes are still without power Tuesday morning. Many of the affected areas right now are Granville and Tolland.

MEMA Outage Map

Photo: MEMA web source

These outages could be a result of ice build-up on trees. We want to know if there are any fallen trees or wired in your neighborhood. Take a picture and send it to ReportIt@wwlp.com